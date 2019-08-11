What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Sucession’ returns on HBO and ‘Claws’ season ends on TNT

The second season of HBO’s ‘Succession’ starts HBO’s drama “Succession” follows a Rupert Murdoch-type family running a conservative media empire, but there’s as much family drama as professional drama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK HBO’s drama “Succession” follows a Rupert Murdoch-type family running a conservative media empire, but there’s as much family drama as professional drama.

Succession (9 p.m., HBO) - Season 2 of this great HBO drama series starts. It follows a Rupert Murdoch-type family running a conservative media empire, but there’s as much family drama as professional drama. And the performances are excellent (I particularly love Kieran Culkin in this). In the second season, the Roy family struggles to regain control of their empire, but something in their past threatens to destroy them.

Also on tonight . . .

Teen Choice Awards 2019 (8 p.m., Fox) - Lucy Hales hosts this year’s awards show, and the scheduled performers include OneRepublic, Bazzi, Blanco Brown, Mabel, Jordan McGraw, Sarah Hyland and HRVY.

Grantchester (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the Season 4 finale, Will struggles with a decision that will determine his future.

Claws (9 p.m., TNT) - In the Season 3 finale, fate takes a turn on Desna and Roller, and Desna is forced to make a choice no one would have suspected. There is no official word yet on whether “Claws” has been canceled or renewed for Season 4.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (10 p.m., National Geographic) - Ramsay travels to Maui, Hawaii, to explore the exotic ingredients of the island. He learns how to hunt deer with a bow and spearfish with legendary free diver Kimi Werner.

