What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘AGT’ live shows start, new CW show tackles mysteries

Jennifer Marshall, left, and Stephanie Bingham investigate the Lizzie Borden murders in the premiere episode of “Mysteries Decoded” on The CW. MorningStar Entertainment / The CW

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - We aren’t sure exactly when Raleigh’s 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa will show up in the live shows, which start tonight, but we’re told tonight is not the night. However, there’s another person from Raleigh to watch for on “AGT” live shows: Sgt. Maj. Christal Sanders Rheams, who is a member of the military quartet Voices of Service. Rheams grew up in Raleigh, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and joined the United States Army Band in 1998. As with Tyler, we aren’t sure exactly when Voices of Service will show up again, so we’ll just have to watch every week. These live rounds rely on voting from viewers to advance.

Mysteries Decoded (9 p.m., The CW) - A new series that investigates some of America’s biggest unsolved mysteries, using newly discovered evidence and high-tech tools. The show will look into Area 51, the Salem Witch Trials, the Bermuda Triangle and the Lizzie Borden murders. The inquiries are led by Jennifer Marshall, a US Navy veteran turned private investigator. The series starts tonight with Marshall and paranormal medium Stephanie Bingham in Massachusetts investigating the Borden murders.

Family Pictures USA (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new series from African American photographer and filmmaker Thomas Allen Harris kicked off with an episode about North Carolina last night, and continues tonight with its final two installments: Detroit at 8 and Southwest Florida at 9.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix) - Tiffany Haddish presents six of her favorite stand-up comedians in this collection of new specials. Comedians showcased are: Chaunte Wayans, April Mace, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams.

