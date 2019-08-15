What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Elementary’ ends after 7 seasons on CBS

Lucy Liu (left) as Joan Watson and Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes in the series finale of “Elementary” on CBS. CBS

Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) - Elementary ends tonight after seven seasons on air (not renewed by CBS). Tonight, Holmes and Watson’s battle with tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach, and receive word of their old enemy and Sherlock’s former love, Jamie Moriarty. The only clue I can reveal is that there is a funeral in tonight’s episode.

Also on tonight . . .

Mountain Men (9 p.m., History) - In the Turtle Island area of the North Carolina mountains, Eustace and Raleigh enlist some much-needed help building their lookout cabin.

Family Food Fight (9 p.m., ABC) - In the season finale, the final two family teams face an amuse-bouche challenge. Then families must use ingredients handpicked by the judges and one family is named the winner, taking home the $100,000 prize.

