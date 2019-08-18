What to Watch on Sunday: Documentaries on Patrick Swayze and Ted Bundy

Patrick Swayze from the film “Road House.” MPTVimages.com

I Am Patrick Swayze (9 p.m., Paramount) - A new documentary offers a tribute to the beloved actor from “Ghost” and “Road House” who died from cancer ten years ago. The film features interviews with Swayze’s friends, family (including his widow Lisa Niemi Swayze), and co-stars, like Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and others.





Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - The ID channel starts a new anthology series delving into the mind of serial killers. It starts with Ted Bundy, who killed more than 30 women throughout the 1970s. The special offers new interviews with those close to the case, and recordings of Bundy himself.

Earlier in the day ...

Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire (1 p.m., ABC) - ESPN and ABC are introducing a new docuseries called Backstory, that dives deep into sports controversies. It launches with one of the biggest sports controversies of 2018: tennis great Serena Williams’ clash with chair umpire Carlos Ramos during her loss to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 US Open women’s final. Ramos assessed Williams with a penalty and she called him a “thief,” and the whole incident triggered a debate around the world. The second episode, which we’ll get in October, will be about Shoeless Joe Jackson.

