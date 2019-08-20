What to Watch on Tuesday: Watch the Raleigh violinist live on ‘America’s Got Talent’

11-year-old Tyler Butler-Figueroa of Raleigh gets the “Golden Buzzer” from judge Simon Cowell during his audition for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” which aired June 11, 2019. Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - It’s Night 2 of quarterfinal live shows, and we’re finally going to see Raleigh’s 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa perform live. After Tyler’s performance, he’ll need votes to move forward to the semi-finals (here are the instructions on HOW TO VOTE). The results show airs Wednesday night at 8 and that’s when we find out if Tyler made it through. (NOTE: The singing group Voices of Service with Raleigh native Christal Sanders Rheams moved forward to the semifinals in last week’s show).

SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh’s 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa auditions on the June 11 episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” earning judge Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer pass to Live Shows. See his full performance at https://bit.ly/2ZmAVCi.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pose (10 p.m., FX) - In the Season 2 finale, Blanca struggles to reassemble the House of Evangelista after a medical setback.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (11 p.m., HBO) - “Real Sports” has an interview with Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who was accused of fabricating a story about being robbed at gunpoint while partying in Rio, causing an international scandal.

SHARE COPY LINK The military quartet Voices of Service advanced to the live rounds of NBC’s competition series “America’s Got Talent,” and the group features the US Army’s Sgt. Major Christal Rheams, who grew up in Raleigh.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.