What to Watch on Tuesday: Watch the Raleigh violinist live on ‘America’s Got Talent’
America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - It’s Night 2 of quarterfinal live shows, and we’re finally going to see Raleigh’s 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa perform live. After Tyler’s performance, he’ll need votes to move forward to the semi-finals (here are the instructions on HOW TO VOTE). The results show airs Wednesday night at 8 and that’s when we find out if Tyler made it through. (NOTE: The singing group Voices of Service with Raleigh native Christal Sanders Rheams moved forward to the semifinals in last week’s show).
Pose (10 p.m., FX) - In the Season 2 finale, Blanca struggles to reassemble the House of Evangelista after a medical setback.
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (11 p.m., HBO) - “Real Sports” has an interview with Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who was accused of fabricating a story about being robbed at gunpoint while partying in Rio, causing an international scandal.
