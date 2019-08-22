Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Baskets’ series ends, Coach K doc on the new ACC Network

Louie Anderson, left, as Christine Baskets and Zach Galafianakis as Chip Baskets in the series finale of “Baskets” on FX.
The Class That Saved Coach K - The new ACC Network airs this original 90-minute documentary as part of their big Launch Day. The documentary tells the story of how Duke’s 1982 recruiting class led by Johnny Dawkins transformed a losing program into a national powerhouse and saved the job of basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Baskets (10 p.m., FX) - Sadly, this Zach Galifianakis series ends tonight after four seasons on FX. In tonight’s episode, titled “Moving On,” Martha removes her cast.

