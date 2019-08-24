What to Watch on Saturday: Motown doc on Showtime, new Lifetime and Hallmark movies

‘Hitsville: The Making of Motown’ premieres on Showtime A documentary celebrating the 60th anniversary of Motown Records. DIrected by Benjamin and Gabe Turner, the film features exclusive interviews with the label’s founder, Berry Gordy, and with many of the label’s superstar artist. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A documentary celebrating the 60th anniversary of Motown Records. DIrected by Benjamin and Gabe Turner, the film features exclusive interviews with the label’s founder, Berry Gordy, and with many of the label’s superstar artist.

VC Andrews’ A Web of Dreams (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This is the last installment in Lifetime’s movie series about the Casteel Family from VC Andrews novels. The final film is set in the past, when Leigh (Jennifer Laporte) has to escape from Farthinggale Manor and the secrets she harbors. She falls into the arms of Luke Casteel Sr. (Tim Donadt ), and with a baby girl on the way, hopes for a chance at happy ever after. Last week’s movie was “Gates of Paradise.” Before that we had “Fallen Hearts,” “Dark Angel” and “Heaven.” There are five films in all, and the cast includes Julie Benz, Annalise Basso, Chris McNally, Kelly Rutherford and Jason Priestley.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (9 p.m., Showtime) - A documentary celebrating the 60th anniversary of Motown Records. DIrected by Benjamin and Gabe Turner, the film features exclusive interviews with the label’s founder, Berry Gordy, and with many of the label’s superstar artist.

All Summer Long (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this week’s Hallmark movie, Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise is threatened when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef.

