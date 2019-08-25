What to Watch on Sunday: Kirsten Dunst becomes ‘A God in Central Florida’

Showtime’s ‘On Becoming a God In Central Florida’ trailer This new series starring Kirsten Dunst tells the story of a minimum-wage water park employee who cons her way up the ladder in the cultish, multi-billion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This new series starring Kirsten Dunst tells the story of a minimum-wage water park employee who cons her way up the ladder in the cultish, multi-billion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (10 p.m., Showtime) - This new series starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kirsten Dunst tells the story of a minimum-wage water park employee who cons her way up the ladder in the cultish, multi-billion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place. It also stars Theodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto and Ted Levine.

Also on tonight . . .

Kingdom of the Wolf (8 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - In this special event National Geographic explorer Ronan Donovan travels to the Arctic to observe wolves as they hunt, howl and raise their families. Donovan and his crew embed with the wolfpack and experience intimacy with a species steeped in legend, rumor and fear.

Halston (9 p.m., CNN) - A new documentary on celebrity designer Halston, who designed First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s iconic pillbox hat, and designs worn by everyone from society mavens to Girl Scouts.

The Affair (9 p.m., Showtime) - The fifth and final season of “The Affair” chronicles the aftermath of last season’s tragic events to find the characters coming to terms with the consequences of their choices. Anna Paquin joins the cast, which also includes Maura Tierney, Dominic West and Sanaa Lathan.

Instinct (9 p.m., CBS) - In the series finale, a gruesome discovery in a city pond leads Dylan and Lizzie to investigate a young man’s murder.

Ballers (10:30 p.m., HBO) - The fifth and final season of this Dwayne Johnson show premieres, exploring the world of the NFL through past and present players working to stay a part of the game. In Season 5, Spencer (Johnson) is just settling into retirement when an offer to be a team owner comes his way. The series also stars Rob Corddry, Russell Brand, John David Washington, Omar Miller, Donovan W. Carter, London Brown and Troy Garity.

