What to Watch on Thursday: A Raleigh murder on ID and ACC Network’s first game

Deadly Women (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Tonight’s episode features the 2011 murder of Laura Ackerson in Raleigh, at the hands of married couple Grant Ruffin Hayes and Amanda Perry Hayes (incorrectly identified in the episode trailer as Grant and Amanda Perry). The couple killed Ackerson, the mother of Grant’s two sons, dismembered her body and drove the body parts in coolers to Texas, where they dumped them in a creek. Read more about the Grant Ruffin Hayes and Amanda Perry Hayes case and tonight’s episode.





Also on tonight . . .

Finding a Fix (7 p.m., WRAL) - WRAL’s latest documentary explores the opioid crisis in North Carolina. It’s a follow-up to the 2017 documentary “Searching For a Fix,” which shared personal stories of families affected by the epidemic. The new film looks at the state’s efforts to combat the problem. You can also watch at WRALDocumentary.com or on the WRAL Documentary YouTube Channel.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson (8 p.m., ACC Network) - We don’t usually post about sports here (unless it rises to Super Bowl or NCAA Tournament level) but this warrants a mention because it’s the first game to broadcast on the new ACC Network. If you’re wondering how and where to watch, check out our guide.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York (9 p.m., WeTV) - In the premiere of this spin-off series, titled “Facing the Fyre,” Ja Rule’s kids suffer from backlash over Fyre Festival.

Two-Sentence Horror Stories (9 p.m., The CW) - A beauty vlogger records a complex makeup tutorial as the camera catches someone slipping into her room while she’s not looking.

