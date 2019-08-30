What to Watch on Friday: ‘Big Family’ documentary tells the story of bluegrass music

‘Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music’ documentary on PBS "Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music" documentary — featuring Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Thile and many others — is called the most comprehensive ever made on bluegrass music. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music" documentary — featuring Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Thile and many others — is called the most comprehensive ever made on bluegrass music.

Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This documentary — featuring Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Thile and many others — is called the most comprehensive ever made on bluegrass music. The film is narrated by Ed Helms (“The Office,” “The Hangover”), himself a huge fan of bluegrass music, and looks at the origins, pioneers and current appeal of the genre using archival videos, photos, recordings and interviews. Bonus: The documentary includes some scenes from IBMA’s World of Bluegrass festival in Raleigh.

What Would You Do? (9 p.m., ABC) - This week’s scenarios include gauging how people react when a young woman outside a bar is approached by a stranger claiming to be her hired rideshare driver.

Styling Hollywood (Netflix) - A new series following celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his interior designer husband Adair Curtis as they cutate “Black Girl Magic” for stars like Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Eve and Ava DuVernay.

Keeping Faith (Acorn) - Season 2 of this popular BBC thriller starring Eve Myles lands on Acorn, a British programming streaming site.

