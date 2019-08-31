What to Watch on Saturday: This week’s Hallmark movie is ‘The Bachelor’ on a ranch

Pascale Hutton, left, and Sam Page in the Hallmark movie “The One & Only.” Crown Media

My One & Only (9 p.m., Hallmark) - Hallmark’s new movie follows a dynamic young executive who agrees to appear on a televised dating show called “The One,” which is filming on a ranch in Wyoming. Instead of connecting with a fellow contestant, sparks fly with the handsome ranch owner who acts as the show’s guide. It stars Hallmark favorites Pascale Hutton and Sam Page.

The Zoo: San Diego (9 p.m., Animal Planet) - The San Diego Zoo says goodbye to beloved pandas Bai-Yun and Xiao Liwu as mother and cub prepare to return to China.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.