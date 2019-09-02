What to Watch on Monday: ‘Farmsteaders’ documentary shows the farm life struggle

POV ‘Farmsteaders’ documentary premieres on PBS The POV documentary “Farmsteaders,” from NC-based director Shaena Mallett, follows a family as they struggle to keep their sustainable dairy farm going in rural Ohio. Mallett has worked as a documentary photographer and professor at UNC-Chapel Hill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The POV documentary “Farmsteaders,” from NC-based director Shaena Mallett, follows a family as they struggle to keep their sustainable dairy farm going in rural Ohio. Mallett has worked as a documentary photographer and professor at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Farmsteaders (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This POV documentary follows a family trying to make sustainable farming work in rural Ohio. North Carolina-based director Shaena Mallett, who has worked as a documentary photographer and professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, follows Nick Nolan and his family of eight through the ups and downs of dairy farming in the shadows of corporate agriculture. Each member of the family pitches in, navigating between the two extremes of hardship: from having too little business, to having more business than they can handle.

Also on tonight . . .

Drain the Oceans: Thai Cave Mission (9 p.m., National Geographic) - A new special that use extensive 3D mapping of Thailand’s Tham Luang cave system to explain how 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped during last year’s near-tragedy, how they survived and why it took three weeks to be freed.

