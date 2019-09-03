What to Watch on Tuesday: Tyler from Raleigh on ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals

11-Year-Old Tyler Butler-Figueroa wows audience on AGT 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa of Raleigh performed "Don't You Worry Child" in the “America’s Got Talent” live quarterfinal show on Aug. 20, 2019. See his full performance at https://youtu.be/SFF4VSEQ2v8. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa of Raleigh performed "Don't You Worry Child" in the “America’s Got Talent” live quarterfinal show on Aug. 20, 2019. See his full performance at https://youtu.be/SFF4VSEQ2v8.

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - The semifinal round starts tonight and that round includes our two Raleigh natives: 11-year-old violin player Tyler Butler-Figueroa and singer Christal Sanders Rheams of Voices of Service. We know from NBC that Tyler will perform tonight, and that Voices of Service is slated for next week’s semifinal round (Sept. 10). All semifinal acts will need votes from viewers to move on to the finals on Sept. 17, so be sure to vote. If you’re not sure how to do that, see the link at the bottom of this story. The results for tonight’s show will air tomorrow at 8 p.m.

Valley of the Damned (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This new six-episode true crime series focuses on the seven murders that have rocked the beautiful but desolate mountain region of Fremont County, Colorado. The region is known as Prison Valley because there are 15 high security prisons in the area, including America’s only supermax. Each of the six episodes tell the stories of twisted, psychologically complex homicides that all took place in Prison Valley. In tonight’s premiere episode, police try to connect the seemingly unrelated murders of Dominos’ pizza delivery driver Nathan Leon and Colorado Prisons Chief Tom Clements.

Mayans M.C. (10 p.m., FX) - Season 2 picks up 6-8 months after the Season 1 finale, following Mayans M.C. prospect EZ Reyes as he tries to reconcile with his brother Angel while searching for the truth behind their mother’s death.

Greenleaf (10 p.m., OWN) - Season 4 starts on the first Sunday after Harmony and Hope’s installation at Calvary, and the Greenleaf family’s united front has shattered.

