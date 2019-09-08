What to Watch on Sunday: ’60 Minutes’ offers a tribute to a longtime correspondent

Leslie Stahl, left, interviews departing “60 Minutes” correspondent Steve Kroft. CBS

60 Minutes (7 p.m., CBS) - Tonight’s “60 Minutes” is a tribute to retiring correspondent Steve Kroft. The first two-thirds of the show will be dedicated to some of Kroft’s most memorable stories and an interview with Leslie Stahl. In the final third, the show rebroadcasts Kroft’s “The Isle of Eigg” report on life on an island off the Scottish Coast. The report won an Edward R. Murrow award last year. Kroft’s retirement comes after 30 years and 500 stories reported for the program.

Country Music: Live at the Ryman (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This concert celebrates the upcoming Ken Burns documentary series “Country Music” (premiering Sept. 15).

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case, but Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney.

Justice For All (10 p.m., NBC) - Friday night’s “Dateline” had NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt spending two days in Louisiana’s Angola prison. Tonight, Holt moderates a televised town hall from New York’s Sing Sing maximum security prison. Singer John Legend, former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch and civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson join the conversation about criminal justice and prison reform.

Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - The eight-episode sixth season of this Tamron Hall-hosted true crime show starts with a story from Florida. The episode, titled “Vanishing on I-95,” tells the story of Lorraine Hendricks who set off to drive from Jacksonville, Florida, to Vero Beach to visit a friend, but never arrived. Police found her abandoned car two days later on the side of the interstate, and later, her body was found a mile away, hidden in the woods. Then a woman reading about the case in a newspaper gets a hunch that her husband may be involved.

