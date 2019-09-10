What to Watch on Tuesday: Raleigh singer on ‘AGT,’ Dennis Rodman’s 30 for 30 doc

Military quartet ‘Voices of Service’ advances in ‘America’s Got Talent’ The military quartet Voices of Service advanced to the live rounds of NBC’s competition series “America’s Got Talent,” and the group features the US Army’s Sgt. Major Christal Rheams, who grew up in Raleigh. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The military quartet Voices of Service advanced to the live rounds of NBC’s competition series “America’s Got Talent,” and the group features the US Army’s Sgt. Major Christal Rheams, who grew up in Raleigh.

Jeopardy (7 p.m., WTVD) - Sean Melody of Raleigh competes on tonight’s episode of “Jeopardy.”

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - The final night of semifinal performances includes the military quartet Voices of Service, featuring Raleigh native Christal Sanders Rheams. The group will sing tonight and will then need votes to make it to next week’s finals. See the link below for details on how to vote. We’ll get the results of tonight’s voting on tomorrow night’s show at 8 p.m.

Rodman: For Better or Worse (9 p.m., ESPN) - This new 30 for 30 documentary chronicles the life and career of NBA star Dennis Rodman, one of the most controversial and unpredictable players in sports history.

The Feud (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - An American Experience documentary examining the most famous family conflict in American history, the Hatfield-McCoy feud that evolved into a mythic American tale of jealousy, rage and revenge. The feud also helped create the negative “hillbilly” stereotype that has shaped attitudes towards Appalachia for more than a century.

Frontline: Flint’s Deadly Water (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This stunning new Frontline investigation finds that the Flint water crisis death toll was likely far higher than previously reported. The report, which reveals details never before disclosed, is based on an analysis of every death record in the county since the start of the water crisis, plus thousands of pages of court documents.

