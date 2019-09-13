What to Watch on Friday: A new Showtime documentary series ‘Murder in the Bayou’

Showtime’s ‘Murder in the Bayou’ trailer The new Showtime true crime docu-series, "Murder in the Bayou," looks at the unsolved murders of eight women in Jennings, Louisana. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new Showtime true crime docu-series, "Murder in the Bayou," looks at the unsolved murders of eight women in Jennings, Louisana.

Murder in the Bayou (9 p.m., Showtime) - This new five-part true crime documentary series tackles the case of the unsolved murders of eight women in Jennings, Louisiana, between 2005 and 2009. The women were all found in drainage canals or on back roads in and around rural Jefferson Davis Paris (the case is also known as the Jeff Davis 8 case). Investigative reporter Ethan Brown examines the murders and suggests they were not the work of a serial killer, as many have suspected, leading to what Showtime describes as “shocking revelations.”

20/20 (10 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s episode tells the true stories of a group of strippers who conspired to drug and scam wealthy men, and features interviews with two of the women involved in the scam and with a cardiologist who was a victim. We also hear from Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B., who star in the movie “Hustlers,” which was inspired by the women’s stories.

Room 104 (11 p.m., HBO) - The anthology series from Mark and Jay Duplass starts its third season tonight. Each episode of the series tells a different story about someone who passes through a single room of a typical American hotel. Season 2 actors include Luke Wilson, Aasif Mandvi, Paul F. Tompkins, Christine Woods and others.

Marianne (Netflix) - In this new series — perfect for Friday the 13th — a horror novelist takes a break from writing and discovers the demon from her book exists in the real world. The demon, Marianne, insist she continues to writing … or else.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.