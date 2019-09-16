What to Watch on Monday: A new season of ‘DWTS’ on ABC, Climate Change Week on NBC

Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres Sept. 16, 2019 on ABC. ABC DISNEY

Dancing with the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) - The live two-hour premiere introduces the cast of 12 new celebrity dancers for Season 28.

Also on tonight . . .

Climate in Crisis (WRAL / NBC) - WRAL is among the more than 250 news outlets to partner with NBC News for a week-long series on climate change, focusing on current climate issues on a local and national level. Stories will include local flooding and climate change, building along the coast despite rising sea levels, how farmers are affected, longer mosquito seasons, and even how beer prices are being affected by climate. Segments will air on WRAL news and NBC news programs all week. Additionally, the WRAL documentary, “Sea Change” will re-air on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. “Sea Change” examines how the rising sea level is affecting coastal North Carolina.

The Mel Robbins Show (9 a.m., WNCN) - This new syndicated daytime talk show debuts in the 9 a.m. weekday timeslot. Robbins is a motivational speaker and author.

Country Music (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In Night 2 of this eight-night, 16-hour Ken Burns documentary, Nashville becomes the center of the country music industry as it grows in popularity during the Great Depression and World War II.