What to Watch on Sunday: Emmy Awards are on Fox this year, and Raleigh is represented

71st Emmy Awards (8 p.m., Fox) - The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honor the best dramas, comedies, limited and variety series of the last year in television. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has 32 nominations, including Best Drama Series. Amy Sedaris, who grew up in Raleigh, is nominated for the second year in a row for her NC-set show “At Home with Amy Sedaris.” See all of the nominations here. There is no host this year. Fox’s Red Carpet programming starts at 6:30.

Country Music (8 p.m. and 10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The 8-part documentary series resumes tonight with Part 5, called “The Sons and Daughters of America.” Tonight’s episode looks at how country music artists like Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and Charley Pride reflect a changing America as they appeal to wide audiences. More installments air through Wednesday, Sept. 25.

