What to Watch on Monday: New Fall TV includes ‘Prodigal Son,’ ‘Bluff City Law,’ more

The cast of Fox’s “Prodigal Son,” (L-R): Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Aurora Perrineau, Lou Diamond Phillips, Michael Sheen, Tom Payne, Bellamy Young and Halston Sage. FOX

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (8:30 p.m., CBS) - Billy Gardell (“Mike & Molly”) plays Bob, a middle-age sock salesman who has a heart attack and falls in love with his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant named Abishola, played by Folake Olowofoyeku. Bob then essentially stalks Abishola (he bribes a fellow nurse for her address and goes to her home!) and tries to win her over with free socks. Olowofoyeku is great.

Prodigal Son (9 p.m., Fox) - This is one of my favorite new shows of the season (based on the pilot, at least). The son of a notorious serial killer grows up to be a serial killer profiler for the FBI, and eventually has to turn to his imprisoned dad for help in solving cases. It’s sort of like “Silence of the Lambs,” if Clarisse was Hannibal Lecter’s kid and she had to chain herself in bed at night because of the night terrors her progenitor inspired. The son, Malcolm, is played by Tom Payne (you may remember him as Jesus in “The Walking Dead”) and the father, Dr. Whitly, is magnificently played by Michael Sheen (you may remember him from everything, including “The Queen,” “Frost/Nixon” and “Masters of Sex”). It also stars Lou Diamond Phillips (“Longmire”) as an NYPD detective and Asheville native Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) as Malcolm’s mother.

All Rise (9 p.m., CBS) - This new legal drama is set in LA and follows the personal and work lives of judges, prosecutors, public defenders and bailiffs at the Los Angeles courthouse. At the center of the show is Judge Lola Carmichael, played by Simone Missick. We start with her first day on the bench, and she wastes no time doing things the way she wants instead of the way they’ve always been done.

Bluff City Law (10 p.m., NBC) - This new legal drama has Jimmy Smits (who became famous on “LA Law” in the 80s) back in the courtroom. Smits trades Los Angeles for Memphis here, playing famed civil rights lawyer Elijah Strait, whose daughter Sydney, a tough-as-nails lawyer herself, hates him. But after the sudden death of Elijah’s wife/Sydney’s mom, Sydney agrees to join his firm and they work on healing their relationship while winning cases for the underdogs.

Returning shows

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC)

9-1-1 (8 p.m., Fox)

The Neighborhood (8 p.m., CBS)

Country Music (8 p.m., PBS)

Bull (10 p.m., CBS)

The Good Doctor (10 p.m., CBS)