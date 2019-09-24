What to Watch on Tuesday: Fall TV premieres include ‘Mixed-ish’ and ‘Emergence’

Allison Tolman, left, and Alexa Swinton in the pilot for the new ABC drama “Emergence.” ABC Studios

Mixed-ish (9 p.m., ABC) - This “Black-ish” prequel tells the story of Rainbow’s crazy childhood. It starts with Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and the family from “Black-ish,” and Bow reminiscing about her childhood growing up on a commune. (In an inspired line from Ross, she casually references a Netflix documentary which she says explains it all.) Then we flash back to 1985, when Bow was 12 years old and transitioning — along with her parents (Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter) and little brother and sister — from cult life to “normal” life in Santa Monica. Gary Cole plays the grandfather, a multi-millionaire ambulance-chasing lawyer who is providing the family a home.

Emergence (10 p.m., ABC) - A young girl (Alexa Swinton) is found at the site of a plane crash on a beach, physically unscathed, but with no apparent memory of who she is or where she’s from. She forms an instant bond with the female police chief (Allison Tolman from the FX series “Fargo”) who finds her on the beach. Everything seems OK until fake federal agents show up to investigate the crash, and then a series of sketchy characters appear, all trying to snatch the kid.

Returning shows

NCIS (8 p.m., CBS) (Ziva returns!)

The Conners (8 p.m., ABC)

The Resident (8 p.m., Fox)

Bless This Mess (8:30 p.m., ABC)

This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC)

FBI (9 p.m., CBS)

Empire (9 p.m., Fox)

Black-ish (9:30 p.m., ABC)

New Amsterdam (10 p.m., NBC) (Who died!?)

NCIS: New Orleans (10 p.m., CBS)