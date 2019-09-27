What to Watch on Friday: ‘Politician’ on Netflix, Siegfried and Roy on 20/20

ABC’s preview of ‘Siegfried and Roy,’ a 2-hour 20/20 special event For 20/20’s Season 42 premiere, Siegfried and Roy give their first primetime interview in over a decade, opening up about the career-ending tiger attack and the recent allegations that the attack on Roy was the result of an onstage mistake by Roy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For 20/20’s Season 42 premiere, Siegfried and Roy give their first primetime interview in over a decade, opening up about the career-ending tiger attack and the recent allegations that the attack on Roy was the result of an onstage mistake by Roy.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - For the show’s Season 42 premiere, Siegfried and Roy give their first primetime interview in over a decade, opening up about the career-ending tiger attack and the recent allegations that the attack on Roy was the result of an onstage mistake by Roy. The pair denies the allegations, saying that the tiger was trying to help Roy after he suffered a stroke. The special features interviews with Curtis Rowe, the stagehand who helped save Roy’s life by plugging wounds with his fingers; longtime producer Kenneth Feld; and Las Vegas magicians Criss Angel, Lance Burton and Penn & Teller.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - The season premiere looks at how the murder Betsy Faria set off a chain of events leaving one man dead, another man implicated and a diabolical scheme exposed. Keith Morrison, who has reported on this case for over five years, will unravel the latest chapter, including why Betsy’s friend, Pamela Hupp, impersonated a real-life “Dateline” producer. If you’re not already listening to the corresponding “Dateline” podcast, “The Thing About Pam,” check it out.

The Politician (Netflix) - In this new Ryan Murphy Netflix series, a wealthy high school student from Santa Barbara has known his whole life that he wants to one day be President of the United States. But first he must get elected Student Body President at Saint Sebastian High School by outsmarting his ruthless classmates. This is getting a lot of buzz — and a lot of comparisons to “Election.” The cast includes Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Bob Balaban and Zoey Deutch.

Other returning shows

Hawaii Five-0 (8 p.m,. CBS)

Magnum P.I. (9 p.m., CBS)

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS)

Note: If you missed Prodigal Son (Fox) or Bluff City Law (NBC) earlier this week, you can catch repeats tonight.

