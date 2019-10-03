What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned’ returns, more ‘Unicorn’ on CBS

Season 4 of “Mysteries of the Abandoned” premieres Oct. 3 on The Science Channel. The Science Channel

Dr. Oz (9 a.m., The CW) - Durham’s Michael Peterson (of Netflix’s “The Staircase” fame) is a guest on this morning’s show, talking about his 2003 conviction for the murder of his wife Kathleen. Peterson insists he is innocent of the crime.

The Unicorn (8:30 p.m., CBS) - In the second episode of this new series (based on a Raleigh native and set in Raleigh), Wade finds himself in a relationship he has no interest in, but he has trouble turning down a second date.

Mysteries of the Abandoned (9 p.m., Science Channel) - Science Channel’s highest rated series returns for its fourth season. The show tells the stories behind some of the world’s most striking forgotten structures, explaining why they were built and why they are now in ruins. Among the sites explored in Season 4 are the ancient cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde, Colorado that were home to a thriving civilization that prospered more than 2,500 years ago; Devil’s Island in French Guiana, once the world’s most notorious penal colony; a crumbling bread factory in Germany that was used to feed both prisoners in Nazi concentration camps as well as the SS; and the Salton Sea Ghost Towns in the Sonoran Desert of Southeastern California.

