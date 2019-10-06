What to Watch on Sunday: Fall TV premieres ‘Batwoman’ and Tiffany Haddish with ‘Kids’

SHARE COPY LINK

Batwoman (The CW) - The CW loves a superhero show (by my count, this makes five in the CW’s DC Comics Universe), but “Batwoman” may be the twist the genre needs. With Ruby Rose in the lead, we may not be getting the first gay character in a superhero TV series, but she is the first gay title character — and that’s an important distinction. “Batwoman” starts three years after Batman disappeared from Gotham, a city now under siege by the Alice in Wonderland gang. Bruce Wayne’s cousin, Kate Kane (Rose), also previously exiled from the city, returns to help find Sophie, a missing police officer Kate loves. She discovers cousin Bruce’s hidden Batcave and realizes what she must do.

Kids Say the Darnedest Things (8 p.m., ABC) - Tiffany Haddish hosts this reboot in which kids give their thoughts on a variety of topics.

Back to Life (8:30 p.m., Showtime) - Showtime premieres this series, which aired earlier this year on the BBC, following a woman’s first few weeks out of prison as she tries to navigate a new world. Miri is played by Daisy Haggard.Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Jo martin and Christine Bottomley also star.

Witches of Salem (10 p.m., Travel) - The Travel Channel’s first docudrama focuses on America’s most infamous witch hunt, when a town descended into madness and mass hysteria over accusations of witchcraft. The series examines how extreme beliefs can completely change how communities collectively think and fatally act.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

[Read our full 2019 Fall TV Preview]

Returning shows

Supergirl (9 p.m., The CW)

Madam Secretary (10 p.m., CBS)

The Walking Dead (10 p.m., AMC)

Mr. Robot (10 p.m., USA) - Fourth and final season

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.