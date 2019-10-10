What to Watch on Thursday: Season 5 of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lands on Netflix

(L-R): Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy in the CBC / Pop TV series “Schitt’s Creek.” Season 5 lands on Netflix Oct. 10, 2019. CBC / Pop TV







Schitt’s Creek (Netflix) - The complete fifth season of this Pop TV series lands on Netflix today, which is huge news for those of us who have skipped the Pop airings (it actually airs on CBC in Canada before it gets to Pop in the US). The Dan and Eugene Levy-created series received four Emmy nominations this year, but sadly, did not win. That’s OK, we couldn’t possibly love David and Moira and the rest of the Rose family any more than we already do. In addition to Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, the series stars Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. Next season will the final one for the series, so savor each moment.

Supernatural (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 15 premiere, Sam, Dean and Castiel are left to defend their world after all the souls in hell are released and free to kill again.

Legacies (9 p.m., The CW) - Hope becomes more determined than ever to find her way back to Mystic Falls in the Season 2 premiere, while Alaric continues looking into the mysterious night Malivore was destroyed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Evil (10 p.m., CBS) - Kristen, David and Ben investigate when a theater producer’s behavior turns from demanding to demonic.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.