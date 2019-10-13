What to Watch on Sunday: Who will be sacrificed in the ‘Succession’ season finale?

“Succession” on HBO. HBO

Succession (9 p.m., HBO) - Tonight we get the finale for a really terrific second season of HBO’s current big hit. In the finale, Logan weighs whether a member of the family or a top lieutenant will need to be sacrificed to salvage the companies tarnished rotation (be careful, cousin Greg). Also, Roman shares his hesitations about a new source of financing, and Kendall suggests a familiar alternative.

Rise of the Supercarrier (9 p.m., Smithsonian) - In the first episode of this new series, the HMS Queen Elizabeth is under construction at Rosyth Dockyard in Scotland. Later, the ship prepares to go to sea for the first time.

The Righteous Gemstones (10 p.m., HBO) - This is my next “catch-up” series. In tonight’s Season 1 finale, Eli questions his children’s future in the Gemstone ministry and a disillusioned Kelvin embraces his dark side.

Why We Hate (10 p.m., Discovery) - This new series has evolutionary anthropologist Brian Hare searching for the origins of hate in both the past and current day, exploring what causes humans to treat each other with cruelty and violence.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.