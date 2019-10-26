Happiness is a Warm TV
What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark launches a new season of Christmas movies
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Hallmark kicks off its 2019 Countdown to Christmas with this premiere starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis (the network will have 24 new movies this season). Tonight, a beautiful interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman weeks before Christmas.
The Road Home for Christmas (8 p.m., 2019) - In the second new Lifetime Christmas movie of the season, two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to take a road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. It stars Marla Sokoloff, Rob Mayes and Marie Osmond.
48 Hours (10 p.m., CBS) - The investigation into the 1996 murder of New York businessman Howard Pilmar in the headquarters of his successful office supply store and coffee shop.
Women of Impact: Changing the World (10 p.m., National Geographic) - This special about history-making women, narrated by Julianna Margulies, features new and archival interviews female explorers, journalists, activists and policymakers.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Chance the Rapper hosts and performs.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, PBS / UNC-TV) - Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. performs.
