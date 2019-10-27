Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Sunday: Raleigh biz back on Shark Tank, new Lifetime Christmas movie

First into the Tank on the March 3 episode of “Shark Tank” are entrepreneurs from Raleigh who introduce their bake-at-home, all-natural dog treats. Justin Miller, left, and Tom Simon of Zookies Cookies.
First into the Tank on the March 3 episode of “Shark Tank” are entrepreneurs from Raleigh who introduce their bake-at-home, all-natural dog treats. Justin Miller, left, and Tom Simon of Zookies Cookies. Eric McCandless ABC

Killer Siblings (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This new true crime series explores the psychologies and pasts of cold-blooded siblings who murder.

No Time Like Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This makes new Lifetime Christmas movies three nights in a row! In this one, a woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater.

Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC) - The show checks back in with Justin Miller and Tom Simon of the Raleigh company Zookies Cookies. Zookies Cookies, a healthy dog treat company, made a deal with DryBar founder Alli Webb when they appeared on the show back in February.

Silicon Valley (10 p.m., HBO) - This tech comedy begins its sixth and final season with Richard discovering his promise that Pied Piper won’t collect user data is under threat.

Mrs. Fletcher (10:30 p.m., HBO) - Kathryn Hahn has the title role in this seven-episode limited series based on the best-selling novel of Tom Perrotta. The series chronicles the personal and sexual journeys of an empty-nest mother and her college freshman son, Brendon (Jackson White).

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

