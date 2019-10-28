What to Watch on Monday: A documentary on Princess Diana’s ‘wicked’ stepmother

Princess Diana’s Wicked Stepmother (8 p.m., Smithsonian) - This documentary certainly grabs you with the title. The new program looks at Princess Diana’s stepmother Raine Legge, with first-hand accounts of their “backstabbing rivalry with a twist ending.” (Apparently Diana nicknamed her “Acid Raine.”)

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - Taylor Swift serves as a mega-mentor to all of the teams.

Made in Boise (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new Independent Lens documentary looks at the women who carry babies as surrogates for gay couples, single men and infertile couples -- and a surprising number of these surrogates are located in Boise, Idaho.

Agatha Raisin & The Haunted House (Acorn TV) - This brand new holiday special has Agatha and her boyfriend James investigating a historic haunted house for the very first case of their new detective agency.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.