What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Frontline’ tells the inside story of Paradise fires

The Connors / Bless This Mess / mixed-ish / black-ish (8 p.m., ABC) - All of the ABC sitcoms have Halloween-themed episodes tonight.

This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) - A young Jack tries to prove himself to Rebecca’s father (and hopefully we’ll find out what happened with Kate’s first boyfriend.)

Frontline: Fire in Paradise (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Frontline documentary tells the inside story of the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, examining who is to blame and why the fire was so catastrophic.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

