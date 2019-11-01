What to Watch on Friday: Rob Lowe stars in a new Netflix holiday movie

20/20: Texas Love Triangle (9 p.m., ABC) - A true crime report on the 1999 murder of eight-month-pregnant Belinda Temple, discovered by her husband, David, shot to death inside their home. Two murder trials and two juries have found David guilty of Belinda’s murder, and he’s still awaiting sentencing 20 years after her death. 20/20 reports on a twist in case that involves neighbor Riley Joe Sanders III, the Temples’ neighbor at the time, and interviews people close to the Sanders and the Temple family as well as investigators, lawyers and journalists.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - A woman is found murdered after her close friend hears her screaming on the phone. The mysterious death of her boyfriend’s twin brother leads investigators to a suspect that hits close to home.

Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted (9 p.m., Showtime) - It’s the first network comedy special for this Australian stand-up comedian.

Holiday in the Wild (Netflix) - Hallmark and Lifetime aren’t the only Christmas movie games in town. This Netflix film — the first of many this season — stars Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) as a Manhattan woman who books a second honeymoon with her husband when their son leaves for college. But her husband abruptly leaves her and she ends up traveling to Zambia on her own, where she helps her pilot (Rob Lowe) rescue an orphaned baby elephant.

Into the Dark: Pilgrim (Hulu) - November’s episode is inspired by true events involving a woman who invites Pilgrim reenactors to stay with her family over Thanksgiving, in an attempt to remind the family of their privilege. But when the actors refuse to break character, the family learns there is such a thing as too much gratitude.

The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+) - A genre-crossing wildlife documentary about a majestic elephant matriarch who leads her family across an unforgiving natural landscape. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime) - Season 2 was originally scheduled to land today, but it got a surprise drop earlier this week. The series is based on Tom Clancy’s novels and stars John Krasinski.

