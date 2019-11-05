What to Watch on Tuesday: ABC goes (mostly) live with Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’

Little Mermaid Live! (8 p.m., ABC) - The format for the re-telling of this beloved Disney musical is described as a “hybrid.” That means they will weave live musical performances into scenes from the original animated feature film. The cast includes Queen Latifah as Ursula, Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley as the Emcee.

Frontline: In the Age of AI (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - A two-hour Frontline special looks at the promise and perils of artificial intelligence, from fears about work and privacy to the rivalry between the US and China.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m., National Geographic) - This former NBC series has a new home on National Geographic, and the 10-part Season 5 starts with Brie Larson in the Pearl Islands of Panama.

Famously Afraid (10 p.m., Travel) - In this new series stars tell stories of unexplained phenomena, from haunted houses to UFO sightings to demonic possessions. Tonight’s premiere episode has Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”) telling the story of a spirit targeting his daughter in their home, and actor Hal Sparks tells of a childhood encounter with aliens.

Death in Paradise (BritBox) - Season 8 of this popular mystery series gets its North American premiere on BritBox, a streaming service for British programming.

