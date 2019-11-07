What to Watch on Thursday: Conan O’Brien once again takes his show abroad

The Unicorn (8:30 p.m., CBS) - When Wade (Walton Goggins) visits a local hot spot to meet people instead of using his dating app, Forrest and Ben decide to help.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new Christmas movie, a hotel manager returns to her hometown in Virginia to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned.

Conan Without Borders: Ghana (10 p.m., TBS) - Conan O’Brien’s travel shows are always great, and this one should be no exception. Conan traveled to the Republic of Ghana with “Veep” actor Sam Richardson (Richardson’s mother is Ghanian) in June, and tonight we’ll get to see them mingling with locals and learning about the culture (while being hilarious). Conan’s other trips abroad include Qatar, Australia, Greenland, Mexico, Berlin, Japan, Cuba, Haiti, Korea, Italy, Israel and Armenia.

