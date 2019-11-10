What to Watch on Sunday: Loretta Devine stars in a new Christmas movie

A Sweet Christmas Romance (8 p.m,. Lifetime) - In this new Christmas movie, a food stylist (Adelaide Kane) returns home for Christmas and learns that the owner (Loretta Devine) of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery to whoever can recreate her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. But then a local baker (Greyston Holt) enters the contest and things become complicated.

The Mistletoe Secret (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In tonight’s new Hallmark offering, a woman hopes that being selected for the Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in her hometown. But she doesn’t realize that the man behind Sterling Masters is someone she already knows.

Memphis Belle in Color (9 p.m., Smithsonian) - Smithsonian Channel’s Veteran’s Day programming includes this story of the famed Memphis Belle, a B-17 bomber plane that became a symbol of the Allies’ desperate fight against the German Luftwaffe during WWII. The special features vibrant color footage of the aircraft in combat. Smithsonian Channel has two nights of special programming honoring veterans, with “Battle of the Midway: The True Story” airing tomorrow night.

E! People’s Choice Awards (9 p.m., E!, Bravo, USA) - An awards show for music, TV, movies and pop culture based on voting by fans.

Worst Cooks in America: Thanksgiving Redemption (10 p.m., Food) - In this special episode, four former recruits return to boot camp for a competition focused on Thanksgiving dishes.

Unexplained and Unexplored (10 p.m., Science Channel) - In this new eight-episode series, explorers Justin Fornal and Emiliano Ruprah follow leads and examine clues surrounding the Ark of the Covenant, Merriweather Lewis, the Knights Templar in America and more. Tonight’s premiere tackles the mystery of California’s Ghost Ship, a phenomenon dating back to the late 1800s.

