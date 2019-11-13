What to Watch on Wednesday: New documentary series examines The Preppy Murder of ’86

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (9 p.m., AMC and Sundance) - This new five-part documentary series looks into the 1986 murder of Jennifer Levin at the hands of so-called “handsome preppy” killer Robert Chambers Jr. The series looks at evidence that was inadmissible in the trial and examines the cultural environment surrounding the shocking crime: America’s celebration of “excess” in the 1980s, the lifestyle of privileged New York prep school kids, sexism and victim-blaming, and an all-out tabloid media war. The documentary series — it’s very well done, by the way — will air on both AMC and Sundance over the course of three consecutive nights, starting tonight. We get two parts tonight, two parts on Thursday and the final part on Friday.

CMA Awards (8 p.m., ABC) - Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood host the 2019 CMA Awards. Of local interest, locally owned and operated country radio station WQDR has already won a CMA Personality of the Year award for their “Q Morning Crew” (Mike Wheeless and Janie Carothers).

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER