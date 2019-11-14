What to Watch on Thursday: In search of a miracle in latest Hallmark Christmas movie

The Unicorn (8:30 p.m., CBS) - When Wade goes out of town for the day, he panics at the realization that he is the sole caretaker for his children. (Watch because it’s good and also because there are sometimes random local shoutouts. Last week Wade got the phone number of a bartender who is a Duke grad, and told some other women that he did some of the landscaping at the Carolina Panthers stadium.)

A Christmas Miracle (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new Christmas movie, Emma’s boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, so with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer, she searches for a miracle to write about. It stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick.

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (9 p.m., AMC and Sundance) - Parts 3 and 4 of this new 5-part true crime documentary series air tonight. The documentary looks into the 1986 murder of Jennifer Levin at the hands of so-called “handsome preppy” killer Robert Chambers Jr. It airs on both AMC and Sundance and started last night with the first two parts. We get the final part on Friday.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

