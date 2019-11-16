What to Watch on Saturday: New Christmas movies plus Harry Styles takes over ‘SNL’

Christmas Under the Stars (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas and takes a job at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. It stars Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters.

Christmas in Louisiana (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival and rediscovers the magic of the season. Filmed in New Iberia, La., this one stars Percy Daggs III, Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick, Dee Wallace and Moira Kelly.

48 Hours (10 p.m., CBS) - The case of a Pennsylvania man who is shot dead following a bitter divorce raises questions about law enforcement’s responsibility when someone repeatedly reports being threatened.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Harry Styles pulls double duty, hosting and performing.

Austin City Limits (Midnight, PBS / UNC-TV) - Country singer Kane Brown performs, as does Canadian artist Colter Wall.

