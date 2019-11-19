What to Watch on Tuesday: Two new documentaries and Thanksgiving on ‘This Is Us’

The Conners (8 p.m., ABC) - The family is fighting over the fate of the Lunch Box, but Dan manages to get them all together for Thanksgiving.

Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops (9 p.m., HBO) - A documentary film about a small team of police officers in San Antonio, Texas, who respond to individuals going through mental health crises in innovative ways, using compassionate policing practices that get dramatically positive results. Directed by Jenifer McShane.

Moonshiners (9 p.m., Discovery) - In the Season 9 premiere, Tickle returns to the outlaw side, and even Tim can’t resist the call of the backwoods. Meanwhile, Mark and Digger rediscover a lost recipe from a moonshining legend.

Frontline: For Sama (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Frontline presents this critically acclaimed documentary in which filmmaker and young mother Waad al-Kateab creates for her baby daughter the story of her life through five years of the uprising in the rebel-held Aleppo, Syria: she falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama, all while filming the conflict raging around them.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) - The Pearson family gathers for its first Thanksgiving at Randall’s new home in Philadelphia.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m, National Geographic) - Bear Grylls leads actress Cara Delevingne up the mountains of Sardinia, where she pulls herself across a horizontal line suspended 200 feet in the air and rappels down a waterfall.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.