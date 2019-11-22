What to Watch on Friday: 20/20 has Beth Holloway’s emotional return to Aruba

Magical Christmas Shoes (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a pair of magical shoes steps into Kayla Hummel’s holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love.

20/20: Beth Holloway (9 p.m., ABC) - In this two-hour special, Beth Holloway makes her first trip back to Aruba, almost 10 years after her daughter, Natalee, disappeared there while vacationing with friends in 2005. The program will look back at the case and at Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in Natalee’s disappearance. Van der Sloot has never been charged and denies involvement, but he is currently in prison for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores. 20/20 interviews an investigator from the Flores case and van der Sloot’s attorneys.

Carole’s Christmas (9 p.m., OWN) - In this new OWN Christmas movie, a busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - A detective discovers new information about the murder of Sherri Rasmussen.

Ready for War (9 p.m., Showtime) - Showtime premieres this acclaimed documentary which explores the phenomenon of deported United States military veterans, following three green card-holding soldiers at various stages in the deportation process. Directed by Andrew Renzi.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix) - This new anthology series tells the stories and inspirations behind Dolly Parton’s most beloved songs. Each episode will have new and classic Dolly tunes and each story will vary in tone, from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns and revenge comedies.

Nailed It! Holiday! (Netflix) - Season 2 of this Netflix baking series is here and will have guest judges Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Jason Mantzoukas and others.

The Accident (Hulu) - This new four-part Hulu drama is about a community dealing with a tragedy that takes the lives of three teenagers. It stars Sarah Lancashire (“Happy Valley”).

Holly Hobbie (Hulu) - Season 2 of this original Hulu family series premieres, starring Ruby Jay (“The Unicorn”).

