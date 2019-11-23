What to Watch on Saturday: ‘Christmas at Graceland’ and the Millbrook Twins mystery

Raleigh Christmas Parade (9 a.m., WTVD and WRAL) — Both WRAL and ABC11 will broadcast the parade again this year. It’s the 75th Raleigh Christmas Parade, so both stations will start with a half-hour special looking back at big moments from past parades. The parade begins at 9:30. Read more here about the parade — how to watch on TV and how to attend in person.

The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins (7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Oxygen) - A two-hour documentary on the disappearance 30 years ago of two African American twins, Dannette and Jeannette Millbrook. The sisters vanished off a street near their home in Augusta, Georgia, and the case has never been solved. Given the time and the race of the young women, it’s no surprise that the case did not receive much media attention — and many question whether it was even properly investigated. But of course, the family has never stopped trying to find answers. Former federal prosecutor Laura Coates and former homicide detective Page Reynolds look for new clues in the case in an effort to help the family find a bit of closure. (If you’re interested in this case, check out the podcast “The Fall Line,” which devoted its first season to investigating the mystery.)

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie (the second “Christmas at Graceland” movie) a former tour guide meets a busy (and very wealthy) widowed father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. Kaitlin Doubleday and Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”) star.

Kaitlin Doubleday and Adrian Grenier in the Hallmark movie “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays.” Katherine Bomboy Crown Media

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Twinkle all the Way (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a wedding planner joins forces with the the owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company to pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding.

Turkey Drop (9 p.m., Freeform) — In this new original movie, a college girl (Olivia Holt) returns home for Thanksgiving break and suspects she is about to get dumped by her high school sweetheart. The movie also stars Cheryl Hines, Ben Levin and Tyler Perez.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Will Ferrell hosts and King Princess performs.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.