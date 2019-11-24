What to Watch Sunday: Christmas movies, Thanksgiving shows and American Music Awards

The 2019 American Music Awards (8 p.m., ABC) - Taylor Swift receives the Artist of the Decade award and singer-songwriter Ciara hosts.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (8 p.m., Hallmark) - This is the sequel to last year’s “A Gift to Remember” — the movie where Darcy accidentally ran over Aiden with her bike and caused him to have amnesia, but then he fell in love with her anyway and then got his memory back. In this follow-up, Darcy and Aiden are set to celebrate their second Christmas together, when an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites the town for an unforgettable holiday.

Christmas 9 to 5 (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A tough crime beat reporter gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas.

The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) — The Simpsons are forced to face various Thanksgiving nightmares, including the first Thanksgiving, an artificial intelligence mishap and a dangerous space mission complicated by a sentient cranberry sauce.

Bless the Harts (8:30 p.m., Fox) - When the Harts want to continue their Thanksgiving tradition of going Black Friday shopping instead of eating a meal as a family, Violet tries to change their minds.

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (9 p.m., Food) — In the season finale, Giada De Laurentiis challenges the three final chefs to make a dish that represents the person they are most thankful for, and they each have to incorporate a different type of squash.

