What to Watch on Monday: A full week of new Hallmark Christmas movies starts tonight

A Christmas Duet (8 p.m., Hallmark) - What are we giving thanks for? New Hallmark Christmas movies every night this week! In this one, fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival.

Wrap Battle (9 p.m., Freeform) - In this new six-episode competition show, nine talented gift wrappers compete to become the Wrap Battle Champion and win a grand prize worth $50,000. It’s hosted by comedian Sheryl Underwood with Carson Kressley and Wanda Wen as judges. Two new episodes air tonight.

Dancing with the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) - Four couples remain in this dancing/popularity contest, and tonight one of those couples will get the Mirrorball Trophy.

College Behind Bars (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new 4-part documentary series, broadcasting tonight and tomorrow night, looks at the lives and experiences of incarcerated men and women and their families. The filmmaking team spent four years filming inside maximum and medium security prisons in New York state, and their work shows our failure to provide meaningful rehabilitation for the millions of Americans living behind bars. Directed by Lynn Novick (co-director of “The Vietnam War”) and executive produced by Ken Burns. An interesting side note: The debate team from the Bard Prison Initiative, featured in this series, recently defeated the debate team from Duke University at an event at the Eastern NY Correctional Facility.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Christmas Cookie Challenge (10 p.m., Food) - In the Season 3 premiere, Eddie Jackson invites five of America’s best cookie makers to take on the world of fine art by assembling spectacular cookie mosaics.