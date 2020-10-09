‘Nightline’ episode tonight examines the murder of journalist who was a Raleigh native

Journalist Halla Barakat, left, and her mother, Orouba Barakat, speak with ABC News in August 2016. ABC NEWS

Friday’s “Nightline” will examine the murders of Halla Barakat, a young journalist born and raised in Raleigh, and her mother, Orouba Barkat, in Turkey in 2017.

Halla, 23, and Orouba Barakat, 62, were killed in their home in Istanbul. ABC News reports that Halla and Orouba’s throats were cut and their bodies covered with blankets.

Halla was working for news outlets in Turkey covering the civil war in Syria, and worked briefly for ABC News in the months before her death. Orouba was a journalist-turned-activist and “a fierce critic of ISIS and of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and an active member of the Istanbul-based opposition to his regime,” reports ABC News.

Halla and Orouba were the cousin and aunt to Deah Barakat, who was killed in Chapel Hill in 2015, along with his wife, Yuosor Abu-Salha, and her sister, Razan Abu-Salha, by a neighbor who said he had “disdain for religion.”

Even though a distant relative in Turkey named Ahmad Barakat was arrested and convicted of the murders of Halla and Orouba, many believed that the government was behind the killings — a suspicion that gained ground after the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey the following year.

ABC11 reported at the time that Orouba’s sister Shaza Barakat said that her sister and her family had been critical of Assad’s government and suggested that the government may be behind the killings.

Since Halla was an American citizen born in North Carolina, Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. David Price called for an investigation into the possibility that the murders were politically motivated, but nothing much happened.

The story gets even more interesting from there.

Tonight’s “Nightline” features an interview with Price and with Suzanne Barakat, a U.S. citizen who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

How to watch the Barakat report on ‘Nightline’

“Nightline” airs at 12:35 a.m. on ABC (WTVD ABC11 locally) and will be available online at abcnews.go.com/Nightline after it airs.

It will also be available on Reveal News Podcast on Saturday, October 10.