What to Watch Tuesday: The World Series, ‘Real Sports’ and ‘The Power of Gossip’

Famed gossip columnist and radio newsman Walter Winchell, the subject of the American Masters documentary “Walter Winchell: The Power of Gossip.” Bettmann Archive / PBS

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. uses DNA detective work to solve mysteries in the family trees of actress Tea Leoni and radio host Joe Madison.

2020 World Series (8 p.m., Fox) - Game 1 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers starts with a limited number of fans in attendance. This year, all games take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Walter Winchell: The Power of Gossip (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This American Masters documentary looks at the life and times of radio commentator and syndicated newspaper gossip columnist Walter Winchell, who reached an audience of 50 million at his peak.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumble (10 p.m., HBO) - Segments this week include how the world of competitive video gaming has been taken over by school-age boys, some of whom make more money than their parents; the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues; and Valentino Dixon, a man who spent 27 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, and whose freedom was earned by, of all things, golf.

Whose Vote Counts (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This week’s “Frontline” investigates allegations of voter fraud and disenfranchisement leading up to the 2020 election. Produced in collaboration with the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.