Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch Tuesday: The World Series, ‘Real Sports’ and ‘The Power of Gossip’

Famed gossip columnist and radio newsman Walter Winchell, the subject of the American Masters documentary “Walter Winchell: The Power of Gossip.”
Famed gossip columnist and radio newsman Walter Winchell, the subject of the American Masters documentary “Walter Winchell: The Power of Gossip.” Bettmann Bettmann Archive / PBS

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. uses DNA detective work to solve mysteries in the family trees of actress Tea Leoni and radio host Joe Madison.

2020 World Series (8 p.m., Fox) - Game 1 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers starts with a limited number of fans in attendance. This year, all games take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Walter Winchell: The Power of Gossip (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This American Masters documentary looks at the life and times of radio commentator and syndicated newspaper gossip columnist Walter Winchell, who reached an audience of 50 million at his peak.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumble (10 p.m., HBO) - Segments this week include how the world of competitive video gaming has been taken over by school-age boys, some of whom make more money than their parents; the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues; and Valentino Dixon, a man who spent 27 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, and whose freedom was earned by, of all things, golf.

Whose Vote Counts (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This week’s “Frontline” investigates allegations of voter fraud and disenfranchisement leading up to the 2020 election. Produced in collaboration with the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  
Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use