What to Watch on Wednesday: CMT Music Awards and ABC sitcom season premieres

(L-R): Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Sarah Gilbert and Michael Fishman in “The Conners” on ABC. ABC

CMT Music Awards (8 p.m., CMT / MTV / MTV2 / LOGO / Paramount / Pop / TV Land) - The 2020 CMT Music Awards will have performances from Luke Bryan, Marren Morris, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini + Halsey, Shania Twain and more. There’s a new “social” category this year, in which fans voted for their favorite video created during quarantine.

The Goldbergs / The Conners / Black-ish (8 p.m., ABC) - These ABC sitcoms return for new seasons tonight. We get two back-to-back episodes of The Goldbergs, and on The Conners, the family continues to face financial troubles as the Lunch Box is only able to open for takeout and delivery. On Black-ish, Bow’s family praises her work as a first responder during the pandemic, but loses enthusiasm over time.

537 Votes (9 p.m., HBO) - A documentary chronicling the political machinations that led to the unprecedented, contested outcome of the 2000 presidential election, which resulted in a win for Texas Governor George W. Bush by a razor-thin margin.

Madagascar: A Little Wild: A Fang-tastic Halloween Special (Hulu) - In this new Halloween special, Marty hears spooky rumors about the new habitat resident — a bat — and is determined to protect his friends from the newcomer. But when the bat helps him out of a tough situation, Marty learns it’s better to get to know someone rather than judge them on false stereotypes.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

