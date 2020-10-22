What to Watch Thursday: Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ and another presidential debate

Second Presidential Debate (9 p.m.) - Must we? This airs on ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS (UNC-TV), CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Spectrum News, Univision, WGN and CSPAN. Some networks will pre-game starting at 8 p.m. If you’d rather listen, WPTF radio will air it on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

Roald Dahl’s The Witches (HBO Max) - Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, Kristin Chenoweth and Jahzir Kadeen Bruno star in this fantasy-adventure family film about a young boy who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches and, with the help of his loving grandmother, tries to stop their evil plan to turn the world’s children into mice. Based on the classic Roald Dahl story and directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.