Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Monday: A new streaming series and a celebration of Latinx culture

Mark Strong plays the brilliant but haunted surgeon Daniel Milton in the Spectrum original series “Temple.”
Mark Strong plays the brilliant but haunted surgeon Daniel Milton in the Spectrum original series “Temple.” SPECTRUM

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event (9 p.m., CBS) - A special celebrating America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture. The special is meant to bring joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply impacted by and has played an essential role in fighting COVID-19.

Represent (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this Independent Lens documentary, three women take on local political networks in a bid to reshape politics leading up to the 2018 midterm elections in the Midwest.

Temple (Spectrum) - In this new darkly comic streaming series, a brilliant but haunted surgeon, Daniel Milton (Mark Strong), sacrifices everything for love when he opens an illegal medical clinic in the network of tunnels beneath London’s Temple subway station. When word of the clinic starts to spread among outcasts and the criminal underworld, Daniel becomes entrenched in dangerous battles between life and death — and one for his very soul.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  
Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use