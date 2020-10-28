What to Watch Wednesday: A wildfire documentary and ‘American Housewife’ premiere

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (7 p.m., HBO) - This short documentary follows one family and the residents of Ventura County, California, through a journey of devastation, repair and survival after one of the largest wildfires in state history destroys their community in 2017.

American Housewife (8:30 p.m., ABC) - Kate goes to great lengths to appease Principal Albin to make sure Taylor graduates high school in the Season 5 premiere.

NOVA: Can We Cool the Planet? (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - As global temperatures continue to rise, scientists are wondering if we need solutions beyond reducing emissions. Enter geoengineering. From sucking carbon straight out of the air to physically blocking out sunlight, the options may seem far-fetched. But as time runs out on conventional solutions to climate change, scientists are asking the hard questions: Can geoengineering really work? How much would it cost? And what are the risks of engineering Earth’s climate?

