What to Watch on Election Night: Presidential and state results, plus Stephen Colbert

President Donald Trump (left) and former Vice President Joe Biden. AP

Election Night Coverage - Oh wow, it’s election night. Coverage will be on all the major networks, both on broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS/UNC-TV) and cable news networks (CNN, CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, Spectrum and WGN). If you can’t watch, listen on WPTF 680 AM or 98.5 FM. Pick your poison and good luck.

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (11 p.m., Showtime) - I think the title says it all. Guests include Charlamagne Tha God, Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon (hosts of Showtime’s “The Circus”).

