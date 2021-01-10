Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Sunday: Tiger Woods documentary goes deep on golfing legend

The Nanny Murders (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, Jamie is thrilled when a famed business mogul hires her as a nanny for his children. However, when he makes unwanted sexual advances, she discovers he has a dark side — and he’s willing to kill to keep it a secret.

Critics Choice Super Awards (8 p.m., The CW) - An event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror, action and animation. Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez host.

All Creatures Great and Small (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The premiere of the new seven-part Masterpiece series based on James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930s Yorkshire, as relayed through his beloved books. In tonight’s premiere, Herriot interviews for a new job with Yorkshire veterinarian Siegfried Farnon, and his first day is full of surprises.

Tiger (9 p.m., HBO) - This two-part documentary chronicles the rise and fall — and epic comeback — of golfing legend Tiger Woods. The documentary features never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know Tiger best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship. Part 2 airs next Sunday.

