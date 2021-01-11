What to Watch on Monday: Raleigh ‘Bachelor’ gets his first date of the season

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - In the second episode of the new season, Raleigh native Matt James’ adventurous first date with Bri — the first one-on-one date of the season — sets off an emotional bomb among the other jealous women. For the group date, 18 women dress up for a wedding photo shoot with Matt. If you missed last week’s premiere episode, here’s our recap.

The Codebreaker (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this American Experience documentary, the work of cryptanalyst Elizabeth Smith Friedman brings down mobster Al Capone, breaks up a Nazi spy ring in South America and lays the foundation for the National Security Agency (NSA).

A Day in the Life of America (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Director Jared Leto sends more than 90 film crews to all 50 states to capture life in America over a 24-hour period in this new Independent Lens documentary.

