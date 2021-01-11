Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Monday: Raleigh ‘Bachelor’ gets his first date of the season

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - In the second episode of the new season, Raleigh native Matt James’ adventurous first date with Bri — the first one-on-one date of the season — sets off an emotional bomb among the other jealous women. For the group date, 18 women dress up for a wedding photo shoot with Matt. If you missed last week’s premiere episode, here’s our recap.

The Codebreaker (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this American Experience documentary, the work of cryptanalyst Elizabeth Smith Friedman brings down mobster Al Capone, breaks up a Nazi spy ring in South America and lays the foundation for the National Security Agency (NSA).

A Day in the Life of America (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Director Jared Leto sends more than 90 film crews to all 50 states to capture life in America over a 24-hour period in this new Independent Lens documentary.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
